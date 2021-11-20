KILLEEN — Services for retired Maj. Dwight L. Jobe, 80, of Killeen will be 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will be 1 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jobe died Wednesday, Nov. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 28, 1941, in Logan, N.M., to Louis Frances and Willie Danie Jobe. He graduated from San Jon High School in 1959. He attended Wayland Baptist University. He was drafted into the military in 1963 and spent 22 years in the 1st Calvary Division serving as an aviation and infantry officer. He was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, serving two tours and earning a Distinguished Flying Cross, two Bronze Stars and 54 air medals. He later was in charge of the allied training program for the Army’s flight school in Fort Rucker, Ala. He married Mary Evelyn on Aug. 5, 1967. After the military he started breeding horses and cattle, and raising chickens.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Shelby, Karlotta and Hally; two brothers, Alfred Jobe and William Lee Jobe; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Texas veterans’ organization www.TexVet.org, and/or Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Nov. 28 at the funeral home.