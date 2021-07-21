BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Dora Sustiata Lopez, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Lopez died Friday, July 16, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Cuero to Leo and Antonia Sustiata. She married Juan Lopez on May 9, 1959, in Cuero. She was a homemaker, and attended St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Lopez, on Oct. 31, 2018.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Johnny Lopez and Joe Lopez, both of Temple; a daughter, Mary Lopez of Temple; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, followed by a rosary.