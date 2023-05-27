Randall Brewer
Randall Brewer was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on April 22, 1941 to Elbert Elwood and Flossie Evelyn Simmons Brewer and moved to Woodbury, Tennessee shortly after, where he spent most of his happy childhood with a passel of TN cousins. His parents moved to several states in his young years during WWIl, always returning to his “happy place” - the grandparents’ home in TN. At age 13 the family moved to Dallas, Texas where they settled permanently. In 1963, during the Vietnam War, he joined the Navy and was trained as an electronics technician, serving in Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Guantanamo Bay, Aruba, Vietnam, stateside, and for several months on the aircraft carrier Oriskany. Although that was a hard era for our nation, he loved his years in the Navy, and extended his time to make E5 rating. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
While working for Braniff Airlines, he met and married a Belton girl, Linda Jones Brewer, on September 12, 1971, and they made Belton their home for 51 years until he changed his address from earth to heaven at age 82. Randal worked for Wear Radio Service for 27 years, in charge of all tower jobs, then opened his tower company, Randal’s Tower Tech Inc.
Their children are Amy Brewer, Riley and wife Rachel (Holley) Brewer, and Jesse Brewer, granddaughters, Hos-anna, Annabelle, Miranda, Eden and Emma, who loved their Pa and learned so many life lessons from him. He gave us deep tracks to follow as he followed in the steps of the Master and Savior he loved.
Memorial services for Randall will be held at the Heritage Country Church, 9677 Lark Trail, Salado, TX on Memorial Day. May 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary