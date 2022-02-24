BELTON — Services for Tracy Hussey, 58, of Belton will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Hussey died Monday, Feb. 14, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 16, 1963, in Waco to Barbara and Terry Russell. She grew up in Troy. She married Trey Hussey in 1982. She attended McLennan Community College and Central Texas College and received a bachelor’s degree in business. She co-owned and operated Trey’s Diesel Fuel Injection and Automotive in 1999.
Survivors include her husband; three children, Zackary Hussey, Chelsea Hussey and Baley Hussey; a brother, Christopher Russell; and two grandchildren.
