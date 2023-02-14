Services for Larry Donel Bennett “Mr. Pookie” Nichols, 70, of Temple will be noon Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Regina Kindred-Sauls and U.C Barnes Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Nichols died Thursday, Feb. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1952, to Wiley Bennett and Myrtle Bennett Nichols in Cameron. He attended public schools in Cameron and graduated from Cameron Yoe High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served for eight years, earning the rank of specialist 4. He attended Corinth Baptist Church in Temple, serving as armorbearer to the pastor and lawn care specialist. He married Wanda Jean Manor on Aug. 30, 2003. He became a member of The Garden of Gethsemane International Church Ministries.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Charles Manor of Temple; a daughter, Charlene Manor-Thong of Temple; a sister, Bobbie McBride of Temple; two brothers, Ronnie Bennett of Fayetteville, N.C., and Bobby Hardeman of Miami, Fla.; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the fneral home.