Services for Bobby “Bob” Earl Priddy Sr., 89, will be private.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Priddy died Thursday, May 28.
He was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Ferris to Thomas W. and Mamie L. Priddy. He graduated from Ferris High School in Ferris in 1950. He married Bernice Brown in 1951 in Lancaster. He worked for Western Auto. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lancaster and First Baptist Church in Troy.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Bobby E. Priddy Jr. of Trophy Club; a daughter, Connie Priddy of Troy; two brothers, Thomas Priddy of Virginia and Bruce Priddy of Rockwall; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Singing Men of North Central Texas at Derrel Thompson, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 6911 W. Boutwell, Temple, TX 76502; or the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.