Services for Yvonne “Bunny” Howard-Reeders, 65, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Howard-Reeders died Thursday, Aug. 6, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Aug. 24, 1955, in Dallas to Nathaniel and Alma Howard. She moved to Temple and attended Crestview Elementary and Dunbar Meridith. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. She worked for Regency Manor Nursing Home and Western Hill Nursing Home.
Survivors include a son, David Reeders of Temple; two daughters, Lawanda Reeders and Tameria Howard, both of Temple; four brothers, Nathaniel Howard, Gary Don Howard and Orlando Howard, all of Fort Worth, and Jimmy Lawrence of Corsicana; seven sisters, Barbara Stonum of Temple and Brenda Tucker, Kathy Williams, Vickie Moore, Sandra Howard, Cherry Ford and Dionzolia Hunter, all of Fort Worth; her stepmother, Katie Mae Howard of Fort Worth; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple; a wake will be 6-7 p.m.
Another visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.