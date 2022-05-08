Services for Gwen Taylor Schwarz, 81, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Schwarz died Friday, May 6, at a local hospital.
Updated: May 9, 2022 @ 12:55 am
