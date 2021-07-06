Danny Joe Gage
Danny Joe Gage, 74, of Gatesville passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in a local hospital. Danny was born to Margaret Florine Rogers and Joe Bailey Gage on April 16, 1947 in Lamesa, Texas. He spent his days working as a rig builder for offshore oil rigs, as well as working with dry wall. Danny was always looking for a good bargain, often bringing random flea market finds to his family. Danny loved to talk to anyone, and always had a good story to tell.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Vista Community Church in Temple with Pastor David Copple officiating. Reception will be held afterwards at Sona Wine Bar, located at 7373 Honeysuckle Unit 150, Temple, Texas 76502 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Danny is survived by his sons, Tommy Gage and Shawn Gage, both of Temple; his daughter, Sheila Mikeska of Missouri; and his grandchildren, Garrett Marshall Gage, Amber Meyer, Christopher Bryant Gage, River Gage, Tanner Culp, and Kirstin Culp.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
