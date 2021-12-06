BELTON — Services with military honors for Glen Dale Beauchamp, 91, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
An additional service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Belton.
Mr. Beauchamp died Monday, Nov. 29, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Rochester to H.R. and Myrtie Beauchamp. He graduated from O’Brien High School, and attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene. He finished a bachelor’s degree later at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Neb. He married Carole LaVaughn Crockett Beauchamp on Aug. 16, 1952, in Ventura, Calif.
Beauchamp retired from 22 years of military service with four years in the Navy, eight years in the Air Force and 10 years in the Army, which included deployments during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His final military retirement was in 1973 at Fort Hood. He lived in Killeen for 28 years, working as a Realtor for 13 years, was active in the Rotary Club and attended First Baptist Church of Killeen. In 1992, he and his wife moved to the country outside of Belton. He served as deacon at First Baptist Church of Belton and was active in Sunday School leadership, Gideons and senior activities.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Stephen Dale Beauchamp of Burleson and David Ray Beauchamp of Kansas City, Kan.; a daughter, Debra Kay Beauchamp Kirkland of Belton; a brother, Cecil Ray Beauchamp of Eastland; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Belton Building Fund.
Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.