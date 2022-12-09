Bernadine Rose Stout
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Bernadine Rose Stout passed away peacefully at the age of 92 after a long illness in Belton, Texas.
Born in Ayrshire, Iowa, Bernadine Rose Smith married Roger Alan Stout on May 31, 1952, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. They were married until Roger’s death in March of 2011.
Bernadine was a member of the Elks Lodge #138 in Belton-she was an active volunteer in their Does organization, helping out with charitable works and patriotic ceremonies. She was a devout Catholic and member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Bernadine loved to ride on the back of her husband’s Harley, and they toured 49 states during their years together. She loved music, she especially loved to listen to music when bands played by the river in downtown Belton. She also loved to dance. She loved basketball and played guard on the first team in high school. She was an amazingly crafty person, she made quilts and clothing and was great at decorating. She loved to fish and was an avid reader.
Her favorite times were with her family. She loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She was up for any adventure and ready to go see family anytime. She loved giving silly presents to the kids, especially loud toys that would aggravate their parents. Her kids were able to take her on some fun trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and Cozumel.
Bernadine is survived by her children, Alan Stout and wife Laurie, of Austin, Connie Adams of Belton, and Dennis Stout and wife Debbie of Sachse, 4 grandchildren, Jonna Stout, Ryan Stout and his wife Amber, Crystal Stout and April Luther, 7 grandchildren, Stella, Mia, Kassia, Ajanae, Dashayia, Marquese, and Alanna, and a great-great granddaughter Karlee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her parents, her siblings and her granddaughter Amber Luther.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple followed by a rosary at 5pm.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with an inurnment to follow at 3pm at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) would be appreciated.
The Day God Took You Home
In tears we saw you sinking,
And watched you pass away.
Our hearts were
almost broken,
We wanted you to stay.
But when we saw
you sleeping,
So peaceful, free from pain.
How could we wish you
back with us,
To suffer that again.
It broke our hearts to
lose you, but you
did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The Day God
took you home.
