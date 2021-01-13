Services for Patricia Ann “Pat” Gunn, 82, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Gunn died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
