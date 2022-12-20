Services for Barbara Jean Jeschke, 83, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Jeschke died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at a Temple assisted living facility.
She was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Temple to August and Ruth Lange. She attended Temple High School. She married John Jeschke on March 31, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2007.
Survivors include four daughters, Brenda Jeschke of Buffalo, Carolyn McRae of Houston, Mary Monson of Crosby and Patricia Adcock of Huntsville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.