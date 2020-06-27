BELTON — Steven Ling, 74, of Belton died Friday, June 26, at a local nursing home.
Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 2:11 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.