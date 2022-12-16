ROCKDALE — Services for Jo Ella Magee Hairston, 89, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Milano Cemetery.
Mrs. Hairston died Wednesday, Dec. 14, at her residence.
She was born July 25, 1933, to Craig E. and Dessie Magee Mason. She married Orbie R. Hairston. She moved to Temple in 1974, and attended the King’s Daughters Hospital nursing school. She retired from the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Maureen Jordan and Elizabeth Ann Hairston; a brother, John Cecil Magee.; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.