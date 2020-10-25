ROCKDALE — Services for Catherine Ann “Cathy” Ormsby, 70, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Rockport Cemetery in Rockport.
Mrs. Ormsby died Friday, Oct. 23, in Bryan.
She was born Aug. 3, 1950, in El Campo to Celestine and Vernita Zalman. She graduated from El Campo High School. She received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Texas. She was a counselor and teacher in Rockdale.
Survivors include her husband, Harry; a daughter, Celeste Williams of San Antonio; a stepson, Jeffrey Ormsby of Lexington; a sister, Irene Barr of El Campo; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.