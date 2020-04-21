BELTON — Services for Sue Carolyn McDonald, 88, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
She died Saturday, April 18, at a local nursing home.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 7:28 pm
