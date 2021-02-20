Richard Gary Miller, 64, of Gatesville died Friday Feb 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Richard Gary Miller, 64, of Gatesville are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple. Mr. Miller died Friday, Feb. 19, at a local hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save