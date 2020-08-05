CAMERON — Services for Lonnie Earl Hemphill Sr., 66, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Milam Grove Cemetery near Maysfield.
Mr. Hemphill died Wednesday, July 29, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1954, in Maysfield to Lee Willie and Rosetta Humble Hemphill. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. He married Starla Kelley. He worked for ManPower, Cameron ISD, Baker Tire Service and Yellow Roadway.
Survivors include four children, Akeshia Hemphill, Lonnie Hemphill Jr., Devin Hemphill and Nico Vargas, all of Cameron; and eight siblings, Cassandra Peters, Wanda Jones, Shirley Smith, Patricia Hemphill, Lee Willie Hemphill, Marvin Brooks, Robert Hemphill and Donald Brooks; and seven grandchildren.