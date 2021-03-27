Services for Marilyn Tarter, 71, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Tarter died March 10 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Kermit to Oscar and Rossa Maples. She graduated from Kermit High School in 1968. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 1971. She became a certified public accountant in 1973. She served in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service Corps. She married Richard A. Tarter in May 1972 in Grand Prairie. She worked for Performance Food Group in Temple and Houston. She was a volunteer with the Friends of the Temple Public Library.
Survivors include her husband; a son, James K. Tarter of Schertz; a daughter, Sarah E. Tarter of San Antonio; a brother, Mack Maples of Anna; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Temple Public Library.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.