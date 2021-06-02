BELTON — Services for Ginger Kay Layne, 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Charlie Robinson officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Layne died Monday, May 31, at a Waco hospice.
She was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Belton to Harry Vohs and Glenda Belle Roberts. She graduated from Richard King High School in Corpus Christi. She married Joseph A. Layne on June 18, 1971. She worked for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Robby Layne of Moody; a daughter, Glenda Layne of Belton; a sister, Vickie Lindsey of Midlothian; a brother, Marty Roberts of Temple; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor music department.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.