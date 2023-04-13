BELTON — Services for Rick “Chainsaw” Turnpaugh II, 61, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton with Donald “Doc” Sheffield officiating.
Mr. Turnpaugh died Tuesday, April 11, at his residence.
He was born June 23, 1961, in Kokomo, Ind., to Richard and Donna Turnpaugh. He graduated from Kokomo High School. He worked as a musician and karate instructor. He was inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Turnpaugh, on April 20, 1990.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Turnpaugh of Belton; a son, Richard Turnpaugh III of Temple; three daughters, Korina Johnson, Carly Turnpaugh and Nakoeda Lana, all of Temple; two brothers, Randy Turnpaugh of Moffat and Rob Turnpaugh of Belton; a sister, Kandy Wolff of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.