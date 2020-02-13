Gayle Lynn (Rogers) Dudley
Gayle Lynn (Rogers) Dudley, 66, passed away February 6, 2020, with her family by her side in Killeen, Texas. Gayle was born January 8, 1954 in Denver City, Texas as the only child of Whit Kenneth and Ellie Marie (Shults) Rogers.
Gayle spent her childhood in San Angelo, graduating from Central High School in 1972. She received her degree in education from Texas A&M University-College Station in 1975. She credits Texas A&M with meeting the love of her life, Marc Dudley. After graduation, they married on June 12, 1976 in San Angelo, Texas and immediately set off to start their life in the U.S. Army. Gayle started her career as a teacher while her husband was serving our country. Together they bounced around to two countries and six different states while raising three active boys. Gayle was a life-long contributor to education. She taught in the classroom many years before becoming an assistant principal. In 1991, Gayle earned her Masters in Behavioral Science from Cameron University. She found her true calling when she became the principal of Peebles Elementary in 2003. Gayle spread her kindness and sweet disposition to all who came into her life- family, friends, faculty and students alike. Each year she baked at least 80 homemade pies for Thanksgiving and gifted them to each faculty member at her school. Her interests included her family and reading. In recent years, she devoted much of her time and energy to her seven grandchildren. She was their beloved Gigi. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Temple and the women’s bible study, and most recently attended Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen.
Gayle is survived by her three sons and their families; James and Sarah Dudley, children Gray, Emerson and Maryn of Richardson, Texas; Brent Dudley and Farrah Brumbalow, children Lake and Ledge of Killeen, Texas; Marc and Kara Dudley, children Ellie and Madelynn of Killeen, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 35 years, Lt. Colonel Marcus Gray Dudley.
Family and friends are invited to Gayle’s celebration of life Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1pm at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen. In honor of Gayle, wear her favorite color…pink! In lieu of ﬂowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
