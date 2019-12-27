Services for William M. Wisener, 96, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Wisener died Thursday, Dec. 26, at a local care center.
He was born Aug. 29, 1923, in Heflin, Ala., to Jesse J. and Sarah Alice Wisener. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp during World War II. He married Margaret McNeill on March 2, 1946, in Quitman, Miss. He worked at the VA Hospital in Temple. He was a member of Heights Baptist Church and was an assistant Boy Scouts master.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, William M. Wisener Jr. of Temple; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St., Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.