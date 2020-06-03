Services for Devon James Tomme Juergens, 27, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple with the Rev. Billy Knoim officiating.
Mr. Juergens died Saturday, March 28, in Temple.
He was born in Temple to Janet Tomme and Forrester Juergens. He graduated from Temple High School, then earned his associate degree in mechanics at Alvin Community College. He worked at Rock Collision.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Scott Hargrove of Temple; his father and stepmother, Lisa Juergens of Colorado; a sister, Melody Hammons of Ohio; two stepbrothers, Forrester Juergens III of Colorado and Sebastian Hargrove of Temple; and a half-sister, Alora Juergens of Colorado.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.