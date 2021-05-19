Services for Lorene E. Kotrla, 90, of Oscar will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Kotrla died Monday, May 17, in a Belton living center.
She was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Red Ranger to Joe and Rosie Vitek Pechal. She attended school at Little Elm. She married William Joe Kotrla Sr. on Dec. 30, 1950. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2001. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church, Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters and SPJST Lodge No. 47. She lived in the Red Ranger and Oscar areas all of her life.
Survivors include four sons, William Joe Kotrla Jr. of Belton, Daniel Kotrla of Krum, Joseph Kotrla of Dallas and Gary Kotrla of Joe Lee; a sister, Vallie Zavodny of Rogers; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church or to Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.