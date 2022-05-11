BELTON — Services for Linda Christopher Kingsley, 66, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Kingsley died Friday, May 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 19, 1956, in Rockdale to John Charles and Lucille Raymond Enderson. She worked for H-E-B.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tisha Reymundo.
Survivors include a son; John Christopher of Belton; a daughter, Amy Wilcox of Holland; two brothers, Chuck Enderson of Elgin and Bill Menn of Little River-Academy; two sisters, Judy Cronk of Belton and Patty Jones of Rockdale; and 11 grandchildren.