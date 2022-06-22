CAMERON — Services for Daniel Thomas Smith Jr., 80, of Cameron will be held at a later date.
Mr. Smith died Sunday, June 19, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Texarkana to Daniel Thomas and Virginia Duncan Smith. He graduated from high School in Texarkana. He attended Baylor University. He attended Baylor University Dental School in Dallas. He served in the U.S. Navy. He ran a dental practice in Cameron.
Survivors include a son, Daniel T. “Trey” Smith III of Dallas; and a brother, William Chester Smith of Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cameron ISD Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 712, Cameron, 76520.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.