Services for Lee Roy Kohring, 86, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery.
Mr. Kohring died Saturday, Feb. 25.
He was born Feb. 12, 1937, in the Clarkson community of Milam County to William H. “Bill” and Valentina A. Doskocil Kohring. He graduated from Sharp High School in 1955. He married Beavelly Christie in Temple on July 23, 1960. He lived in the Rogers area most of his life. He farmed and ranched with his brother, Charles, for more than 50 years in the Val Verde community. He served on the Rogers ISD school board for 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Monte Kohring of Heidenheimer and Steven Kohring of Rogers; two brothers, Charles Kohring of Caldwell and Lloyd Kohring of Holland; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Flock Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 55, Temple, TX 76503.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.