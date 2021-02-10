Services for Daisey E. Pringle Kay, 97, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Kay died Friday, Feb. 5, at a local nursing home.
She was born Sept. 19, 1923, in Corsicana to Eugene and Mamie Laxson Pringle. She graduated from Kosse High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Kay.
Survivors include a son, Glen Kay of Edmond, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.