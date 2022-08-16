Services for Ricky Lynn King, 67, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Little River-Academy with the Rev. Lianne Turner officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. King died Monday, Aug. 15, at a local hospital.
He was born May 9, 1955, to Troy and Amelia “Emily” King in Temple. He married Sandra Bland on July 20, 1973. He worked as a carpenter, including working for Genko Quality Cabinets in Heidenheimer.
Survivors include his wife Little River-Academy; four daughters, Christina Turner and Michelle King, both of Little River-Academy, Samantha Lewis of Belton and LeeAnn Pittman of Fort Worth; two brothers, Garry King and Larry King, both of Temple; two sisters, Anita Frankford and Lydia King, both of Temple; 16 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
The body will available for viewing 6-8 p.m. Friday and Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.