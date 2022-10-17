Services for Joshua Hunter Smith, 29, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Jay Thomas officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Joshua Hunter Smith, 29, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Jay Thomas officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 12, at a local hospital.
He was born March 2, 1993, to Tracie Lynn Johnson-Webb and Charles Hunter Smith at Fort Hood. He worked for various fast food restaurants.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Charles Webb; his father; two brothers, Dantae Coleman and Thomas Smith; three sisters, Brittanie Smith, Amanda Avritt and Jayde Smith; and his grandmother, Linda Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.