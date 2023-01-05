Services for Clifford Collins Sr., 91, of Lubbock, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Wayman Chapel Ame Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards and Edna Bean.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Collins Sr. died Monday, Dec. 26, in a Lubbock hospital.
He was born Aug. 19, 1931, to Elmer Jones and Paul Collins Sr. in LaGrange. He joined the U.S. Military and served from 1949-1952. He worked as a truck driver and the City of Lubbock. He owned and operated a lawn mower shop. He was a member of Allen Chapel in Snyder and attended Bethel A.M.E. Church in Lubbock.
He was preceded in death by three daughters, Francis Rene Carroll, Pamela Sue Collins, and Veronica Collins.
Survivors include three sons, Clifford Collins Jr. of Fort Worth, Michael Collins of San Angelo, and Baretta Collins of Jackson, Fla; two daughters, Virginia Edmonds of Atlanta, Ga., and Jacklyn Powell of Washington D.C., a sister, Elnora Gray of Temple; twenty-three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.