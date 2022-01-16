Steven Craig Roberts
Steven Craig Roberts of Cedar Park, TX was born February 14, 1967 in Temple, Texas to Jerry and Carolyn (Kemp) Roberts and went to his heavenly home on January 8, 2022 following a sudden heart attack. Steve graduated from Belton High School in 1985 and from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1992. He married Shelley Renee Loven on September 12, 1998 and they have lived in Cedar Park since that time. The highlight of their marriage was the birth of triplets, Lainee, Reed and Tess on September 16, 2003. Steve worked for Martin Marietta, Inc. as a Regional Sales Manager. He loved his job and his work family and had an impact on everyone he met. The family attended church at Hill Country Bible Church in Cedar Park.
Steve is survived by his wife, Shelley, his children Lainee, Reed and Tess; his parents of Belton; a sister Shelley Roberts Cheatham of Salado; his nephew, Barton (Crystal) Cheatham of Round Rock and niece, Bethany (Stanley) Yoder of Atlanta, GA; his aunts and uncle Doris Kemp, Betty Kemp of Temple, and Leroy and Jean Kemp of Belton. Also, his cousins who he grew up with in Belton, Paul (Cindie) Kemp of Cedar Park, Tim (Donna) Kemp of Belton, and Mark (Annette) Kemp of Copperas Cove. And his in-laws who loved him as their own, Janice and Barry Loven of Mesquite; and Mike, Christie, Kenzie and Cade Loven all of Mesquite. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and an aunt, Joyce Kemp, of Belton.
Steve loved Jesus and he loved life! He loved his family and friends and was known for joking around and for being the brunt of many jokes, but also for his loving and caring spirit. He was proud to be a Belton Tiger where he played football and golf and he always loved running into his high school buddies. At college he was known as “Belton” and it was months or years before many of his SFA fraternity brothers and their families knew his real name. Steve was totally involved in his kid’s school and life events; sporting events, ag events and in whatever activity was in season, and through these events have come many friends who will continue to love and support his family. He and wife Shelley (UT grad 1995 and 2001) have had UT season football tickets since the beginning of their marriage and have seldom missed a home game. They have traveled together, played together and worshipped together as a family leaving Shelley and “the trips” with many lifelong memories to cherish.
The family wishes to acknowledge the doctors, nurses and staff at Cedar Park Regional Hospital who worked tirelessly to save Steve’s life. However, Jesus had another plan and it is comforting to know that Steve knew Jesus and is now in His loving arms. If it is your desire to honor Steve’s life with a memorial the family would suggest “The Roberts Education Fund” set up by Roots & Wings Athletics EIN 47-1714167. Donations can be made by check to Roots & Wings, 1615 Sunnyvale St., Austin, TX 78741 (memo line Roberts Education Fund); PayPal to lindsay@RootsVB.org (subject line Roberts Education Fund); or Venmo @rootsandwingstx (subject line Roberts Education Fund). A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 22, at Christ Church, 201 Church Park Rd, Cedar Park, TX. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at 305 Denali Pass, Suite C, Cedar Park, TX.
Paid Obituary