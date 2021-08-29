BELTON — Services for Robert O. Painter, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Little Flock Cemetery near Temple with Rabbi Tony Hughes officiating.
Mr. Painter died Friday, Aug. 27, at a Temple care center.
He was born Aug. 20, 1932, in the Ames community near Gatesville to Oad and Mozelle Haley Painter. He attended Allen Military Academy on a football scholarship. He later attended Baylor University and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Texas for almost 70 years. He was a beauty salon owner, and owner of cosmetology schools in Waco, Temple, Round Rock and Austin. He obtained his realtor’s license, and owned and operated a real estate office in Austin. He retired in 2018 and lived in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Painter; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Painter of Austin; a son, Robert O. Painter Jr. of Austin; a sister, Patricia Ann Painter of Austin; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.