Services for Elizabeth A. Maxwell, 84, of Spring will be 1 p.m. Monday in the Houston National Cemetery.
Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Maxwell died Friday, March 31, in The Woodlands.
She was born May 17, 1938, to F. Emmett Duggan and Helen Dingledine Duggan in Columbus, Ohio. She obtained an associate degree. She managed a credit union and a Montessori school until her retirement. Afterwards, she enjoyed square dancing with the Bluebonnet Squares and served as an officer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Alexander Maxwell.
Survivors include a son, Brian; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to defray the cost of funeral expenses may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple, TX 76501.