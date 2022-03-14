ROCKDALE — Services for Laura Lee Jones, 94, of Rockdale were held Monday, March 14, in Gause Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones died Thursday, March 10, at a Cameron nursing and rehab center.
She was born April 28, 1927, in Rockdale to Marvin and Thelma Rutherford Chaddock. She was a graduate of Rockdale High School. She married Homer Jones on April 10, 1943, in Cameron. She was a housewife, and a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 14, 2014; three sons, Johnny V. Jones in 2016, Robert C. Jones in 1997 and Homer L. Jones in 1946; and a daughter, Patsy June Hickman in 2021.
Survivors include two sons, Gordon Edward Jones of Yoakum and Albert Jones of Rockdale; a daughter, Rosemary Wiley of Davilla; a brother, John R. Chaddock of La Porte; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale was in charge of arrangements.