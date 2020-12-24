BELTON — Services for Billy J. Haire, 89, of Belton will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with Gene Smith officiating.
Mr. Haire died Wednesday, Dec. 23, at a Bartlett nursing home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Bell County to J.R. and Wilma Henderson Haire. He grew up in Bell County and later moved to Belton where he worked in the construction business, working on such projects as the Lake Belton Dam. He also owned and operated a lawnmower repair business in Belton for more than 40 years.
Survivors include his brother, Larry Haire Sr.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.