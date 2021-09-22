BELTON — Private services for Maridenia G. Ferguson, 63, of Belton will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Ferguson died Sunday, Sept. 19, at a local hospital.
She was born April 2, 1958, in Eagle Pass. She married Robert W. Ferguson Sr. on April 28, 1988. She worked in the child development department at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple for over 30 years. She then joined and worked at Amity Brush Arbor Church in Belton, where she served as an elder and also was on the church board.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two brothers, Andy Galan of Ozona and Joe Galan of California; and two sisters, Ludy Vargas of San Angelo and Getta Ferrero of Ozona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amity Brush Arbor Church in Belton.
A private family viewing will be held 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.