Gerald Dennis Forsythe
On August 11, 2021 Gerald Dennis Forsythe (Gary) went home to be with the Lord. He was born on February 21, 1943 in Napa, California to Gerald and Irene Forsythe - both who were followers of Jesus Christ. His father was a poultry rancher, and it was on that farm that Gary learned a strong work ethic. In his pre-teen years he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior but like the song, his heart was prone to wander, and yet through his rebellion the grace of the Lord never left him.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Vivian Forsythe. In his words “she is awesome and I can tell you she has been the wind beneath my wings for those years! When I would hit a low spot she was there to remind me of how blessed we were. Truly a Proverbs 31 wife”.
He is also survived by his two children, Todd Anthony Forsythe (wife Cheryl) and Tiffany Ann (Forsythe) Thomas (husband Michael), who are all strong Christians and successful in their respective careers, as well as his ﬁve grandchildren, Matthew Thomas, Brian Thomas, Cole Forsythe, Jake Forsythe and Richard Thomas. Gary believed in praying for his children and grandchildren daily and often expressed his joy and peace knowing one day they will join him at the feet of Jesus for eternity.
Most of his career was centered around the automotive ﬁeld with a brief career in Law Enforcement as a motor ofﬁcer in Southern California. After moving to central Texas, he became a member of Grace Baptist Church in Salado. Gary had previously belonged to and been an ofﬁcer for the Christian Motorcyclists Association, Black Sheep Harley Davidsons for Christ and Central Texas Harley Owners Group. Belonging to these groups allowed Gary to combine what he loved so much - Jesus and riding his Harley. He was truly loved and respected by so many and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 28th at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church, 5798 FM-2484, Salado, Texas 76571.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, TX.
