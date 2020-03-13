CAMERON — Services for Mary Lou Porubsky, 84, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Fred Hill officiating.
Burial will be in Burlington Cemetery.
Mrs. Porubsky died Thursday, March 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 16, 1935, in Cameron to Rudolph and Bertie Miller Friemel. She worked for McIntosh Department Store.
Survivors include two sons, William Paul Porubsky of Fort Worth and Joe Porubsky of Cameron.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.