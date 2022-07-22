CAMERON — Services for Margaret Angell Richards, 86, of Cameron and formerly of San Antonio will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
CAMERON — Services for Margaret Angell Richards, 86, of Cameron and formerly of San Antonio will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Walkers Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Richards died Saturday, July 16, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born July 28, 1935, in Milam County to V.L. “Buck” and Beatrice Vaughn Angell. She married Charles “Towhead” Richards on April 1, 1956. She attended Baylor University. She worked for the Texas Department of Transportation and retired after working more than 35 years as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Lackland Baptist Church in San Antonio, where she taught Sunday school and served on the church’s finance committee.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; two daughters, Tammy Richards of Plano and Renee Schroeder of Leander; a brother, Clifford Angell of Cameron; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.