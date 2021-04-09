Pete Talley
Pete Talley, 83, of Blooming Grove, Texas, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Pete was born in Temple on September 1, 1937, attended St. Mary’s Catholic School for elementary and middle school; and was a 1955 graduate of Temple High School.
Pete attended Refrigeration School and continued to work in Houston from 1955 to 1960 when he returned to Temple. He married his wife, Renee, 60 years ago, on April 8, 1961, also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Pete enlisted in the 49th Armored Division of the Army National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1963. After discharge, he returned to Houston to work at WT Grant’s as Service Manager and was transferred to the New Jersey location in 1968. Resigning in 1969, Pete returned to Houston and the Regional Service Manager position at Panasonic until being transferred to the Dallas office in 1971 and moving to Grand Prairie. Pete retired from Panasonic in 1994. Moving to Cayuga, Texas in 1999, Pete served as Maintenance Supervisor for Cayuga ISD and retired in 2008. Pete and Renee moved to Blooming Grove in 2017 to be closer to their children.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Josie (Riola) and LaVelle (Red) Talley; and his daughter, Carrie Pittenger.
He is survived by his wife, Renee; sons, Brad Talley of Blooming Grove, Texas and Thomas Talley (Audra) of Grandview, Texas; and daughter, Lisa Witten of Waxahachie, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on April 10, 2021. 10:00am, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Temple, Texas, followed by interment at Moody Cemetery in Moody, Texas at 12:15 pm. Father Kurtis Wiedenfeld will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, The Kidney Foundation, or the American Heart Association.
Paid Obituary