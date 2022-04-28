David Mitchell Caldwell
Funeral Service for David Mitchell Caldwell, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery in Belton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Crotty Funeral Home.
David departed the earth Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home in Temple.
He was born in Temple, Texas on February 26, 1958 to Seth and Edith (Doughty) Caldwell.
Dave “Pops” was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. He loved his family with everything he had. He had the biggest heart and kindest soul. He loved family vacations, fishing, hunting, and sitting by the bonfire listening to music with his family.
David served in the US Army. He was a Truck driver until his retirement and was a proud member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Peggy Atkins and two grandchildren, Morgan Caldwell and Randall McNail, III.
Survivors include two sons, Adam Caldwell and wife Jana of Virginia and Jeremy Cozart and wife Dana; two daughters, Angel Wallace and husband Justin of Temple and Elizabeth Herboth and husband Jim of Missouri; two brothers, Richard Caldwell and Billy Joe Caldwell and wife Barbara; a sister, Sandy Conklin and husband Doug; thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
