ROCKDALE — Services for Ann E. Wyatt, 90, of Milano will be private.
Mrs. Wyatt died Thursday, March 26, in Cameron.
She was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Danbury. She married Alvin Wyatt on Jan. 29, 1946, in Angleton. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Gause Full Gospel Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 13, 2019; a son, Garry Wyatt in 1973; and a daughter, Linda Knapic in 2007.
Survivors include a son, Don Wyatt of Milano; a daughter, Beverly Puryear of Gause; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.