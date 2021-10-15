ROCKDALE — Services for Geneva Carter Bunch, 72, of Sharp will be 11 a.m. today in Sharp Cemetery.
Mrs. Bunch died Thursday, Oct. 7, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Brownwood to Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Carter. She attended school in Littlefield, Dallas, Crane and graduated from Midland Lee High School in 1965. She married George Henry Bunch on Oct. 6, 1988, in Midland. She obtained an associate’s degree from the Community College of Denver in 1992. She moved to Sharp from Anson in 2003. She worked in hospital administration for Baylor Scott & White until retiring in 2015.
She was preceded in death by a son, Loyd Bailey.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Amy Farmer of New Braunfels; a brother, Joe Carter of Little Elm; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.