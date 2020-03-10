ROSEBUD — Services for Alvin Albert Entrop, 83, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Westphalia Parish Hall with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Entrop died Monday, March 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Lott to Anton J. and Helen Hoelscher Entrop. He graduated from Lott High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Letty Aretha Sears on April 20, 1974. He was a fireman for the Temple and Fort Hood fire departments. He was a member of Westphalia VFW Post No. 6117 and the Mid Texas Quarter Horse Association. He also was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia and St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Autumn Entrop.
Survivors include a daughter, Amber Thompson of Tooele, Utah; two brothers, Gerald Entrop of Amarillo and Lee Allen Entrop of Fort Myers, Fla.; three sisters, Edna Entrop Spivey of Westphalia, and Lucille Reeves and Betty Jean Wellen, both of Friendswood; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.