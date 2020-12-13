GATESVILLE — Services for Michael Maurice “Mike” Magee, 65, of Lorena will be 2 p.m. Friday at White Mound Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Mound Cemetery.
Mr. Magee died Thursday, Dec. 10, in Waco.
He was born April 22, 1955, in Gatesville to Maurice and Sue Blanchard Magee. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1973. He attended a trade school for computer science. He married Terri Bankhead Gattis in 1993. He worked for Texas Hydraulics. He was a member of White Mound Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Brent.
Survivors include a brother, Kerry Magee; two sisters, Deborah Keeton and Kathi Taylor; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mound Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 177, Mound, TX 76558.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.