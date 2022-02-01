Services for James Allen “Turk” Wright, 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Wright died Friday, Jan. 28, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1941, to Allen James Wright and Ruby Felton in Temple. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple in 1959. He moved to Los Angeles and sang in a group called The Saints for more than 25 years. He married Deloise Sauls in 1984. He worked for the Los Angeles Airport as a cook, and as a chef for a restaurant. He later worked as a cook for The Ponderosa in Temple. James owned and operated Turks Fatburgers restaurant in Temple beginning in 1985. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Wright.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Naki Powell of Los Angeles; two sons, Tony Wright of San Francisco and Rodney Wright of Los Angeles; two stepdaughters, Yvette Matthews of Temple and Chandra Ross of Dallas; a stepson, Reginald Sauls of Temple; a sister, Ruth Wright of Seattle; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.