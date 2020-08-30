Estevan Hernandez, 67, left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2020. He peacefully passed away in a Killeen hospital surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, which would have been his 68th Birthday, at 2:00 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Estevan was born and raised in Temple, Texas and was the youngest son of twelve children. After he graduated from Temple High School, he married Cynthia Ramirez and worked for Santa Fe Railroad. When their first daughter was born, he left the traveling life of the railroad and started his career in Plumbing to be closer to home. A few years later he welcomed a second daughter and his family was complete. He was a devoted husband and father and cherished the time he had with his girls. Most afternoons he would go straight from his work boots to his tennis shoes so he could play catch with his girls or work on whatever sport they were playing at the time. He was a Black Belt in Tae Kwan Do and proudly watched his girls follow in his footsteps and do the same. He taught them that the world was theirs and they could do anything they put their mind to. You couldn’t have found a more supportive and loving father. He was devoted to his career and became a Master Plumber. He mentored anyone that worked hard and wanted to learn and was proud when he witnessed their successes. He never asked anyone to do something that he wasn’t willing to do himself. He enjoyed archery and competing with his Traditional Bows. He was a very talented leather worker. He loved to make his own patterns and crafted beautiful archery quivers, belts, and wallets by hand. He loved making one-of-a-kind gifts for his friends and family. After twenty-three years of marriage Estevan and Cynthia divorced and parted as the best of friends, with love and respect for one another. They continued to enjoy time with their children, grandchildren, and eventually, great-grandchildren. Estevan got remarried in 2001 to Suzy Hernandez. They enjoyed a quiet and scenic life in Kempner, Texas. He lived his life just as he wanted to and made the most of every day. Although Estevan’s life on earth was short, it was full of joy, happiness and love. He will be missed greatly by many, but knew what awaited him after this world, and always said he would be ready when God called him home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justo and Josefa Hernandez of Temple; three brothers, Jesse Hernandez of Waco, Joe Hernandez of Fort Worth, and Frank Hernandez of Fort Worth; and one sister, Rosie Calderon of Temple.
Survivors include three brothers, Lorenzo Hernandez of Temple, John Hernandez of Temple, and Larry Hernandez of Temple; five sisters, Josie Sustaita of Fort Worth, Dolores Kantzos of Fort Worth, Guadalupe Bautista of Tampa, Florida, Maria Tudela of Tampa, Florida, Mary Helen Hernandez of Temple, Juanita Valverde of Temple and Rosemary Pabon of Orlando, Florida; his wife, Suzy Hernandez; daughters, Elizabeth Park and her husband Jonathan Park, Sara Ward and her husband Jerome Ward; five grandchildren, Griffin McGaughey and his wife Kristi McGaughey, Haden McGaughey, Gaven Lopez, Nathanial Ward, and Avery Park; and two great-granddaughters, Bridgette Hoopingarner and Addison Hoopingarner.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
